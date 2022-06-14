The Longest Night at The Bank is the ultimate winter party

The Longest Night at The Bank Hotel is a week-long non-stop party that will be so hot, you’ll forget it’s winter.

We all know what it’s like when a night out goes by way too quickly so luckily The Bank Hotel has come up with a solution.

The Longest Night is a week-long celebration of Winter Solstice where you can enjoy music, art, and light.

The festivities will run from Tuesday, June 21 to Sunday, June 26, and will be held at The Bank along with 16 other Solotel venues.

The immersive experience is an after-dark party that will feature more than 200 artists and collaborators ranging from music headliners like Yolanda Be Cool and Set Mo to incredible pop-up light installations by the National Art School and film screenings from Queer Screen.

The Longest Night will be celebrated at the Kings Cross Hotel, Darlo Bar, Goros, The Clock, The Erko, The Golden Sheaf, Albion Hotel, The Marly, The Bank, Courthouse Hotel, Paddo Inn, Barangaroo House, Public House Petersham, The Sackville, The Regent, The Edinburgh Castle, and The Bridgeview Hotel.

The week will kick off with your choice of slam poetry, an art gallery launch, and a trivia night on Tuesday evening then the event will ramp right up on Wednesday night with 11 different events to choose from across the venues.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the longest night without a whole lot of live music. Whether you’re into Jazz, rock bands, or live DJs, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Check out The Bank’s full list of events at The Longest Night here.