Good Pub, Good Food, Good Times. A name that rings in the ears of all of Sydney’s pub-dwelling misfits.

Imagine the Garden of Eden, except instead of an evil snake and an enchanted apple, there is a bar, live music and everyone has clothes on.

The Lord Gladstone, once one of the proper dive bars in Sydney, was taken over in early 2015 by the same crew that runs Vic on the Park.

This revamp kept the Gladstone feeling like a cultural icon, whilst also making it not a safety hazard.

Over the years Lord Gladstone has housed some of the best musical acts coming out of Australia, with Rum Jungle and Dust to name a few.

Besides the great music, the Gladstone also has some really amazing pub-style food. Which you can check out on their online menu.

So if you’re in need of a place to unwind for an evening out, look no further than the Gladdy.

115 Regent st, Chippendale (02) 9310 1483

The Lord Gladstone website.

