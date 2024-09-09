Right in the heart of Sydney’s Chippendale, the Chippo remains a favourite for all gig-goers and comedy lovers

A hub for live music events, the Chippo Hotel (located in Chippendale of course) is a blossoming centre for both music and comedy.

Hosting a wide range of events across the week, ranging from comedy shows to live music and trivia.

It is among one of the most lively spots in the city, just a short walk from Central Station.

The Chippo hosts events for some of the most exciting smaller artists in Sydney and around Australia.

Centred between other iconic venues The Alley and The Landsdowne, it is a must-visit spot for music lovers.

Its outdoor beer garden is one of the best places for nightly drinks and a feed, with a selection of pub food across their menu.

With a fire pit during the winter and an outdoor seating spot to enjoy the summer, the Chippo is one of Sydney’s best drinking spots on offer.

87-91 Abercrombie St, Chippendale NSW 2008 0417 845 266

Check out The Chippo Hotel’s website here.

