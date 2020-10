Pepsi has shared an unreleased 1997 freestyle by The Notorious B.I.G. that hears the infamous rapper spit bars about his love for the cola beverage. The release comes as part of the Big Pepsi Freestyle: a competition for up and coming hip-hop artists to flex their skills in a 60-second freestyle that references the brand.

The freestyle has been animated by Antnamation, showcasing the neighbourhood that Biggie Smalls became notorious in: Brooklyn, NY.

Watch it below: