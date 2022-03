Newcastle trio The Original Left Bank Orchestra have treated us with their slow-burning debut single Fins.

The Original Left Bank Orchestra have hit the ground running with their first single, Fins, a track that evokes stunning visuals with its poetic vocals.

The band was formed by Newcastle locals Romy Church, Noah Church, and Dougal Mcmullan, who are set to release their debut record In Anticipation of the Day on the 23rd of March.

Listen to Fins below.