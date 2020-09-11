The Plant Society Band share a playlist of their musical influences

We’ve been captivated by the music of The Plant Society Band for quite a while now. From swimming melodies to tides of production, the band have shared a playlist brimming with the pearls of inspiration that have shaped their art.

The Plant Society Band know how to blend deep nuances into sparkling synth-pop. Connoisseurs of crafting intricate soundscapes, their latest single RED HERRING wraps disruption through literary analogy and shimmering dreamscapes. If a criticism of our societal structures were to reside on the keys of a Roland Juno, it would be this single.

Fresh off the release, the band were kind enough to share a playlist of their sonic influences. Spanning from Karen O to Leikeli47, this is the perfect selection to take you through the weekend and to give you a bit more insight into the music of this extraordinary band.

You can check out RED HERRING here. Have a listen to their playlist below: