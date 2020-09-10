‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’ is getting a full-scale remake

Step back into 9th century Persia with the much-anticipated Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, coming at you this January.

The Prince is back! After much speculation and a leak or two, Ubisoft have officially announced a remake of their 2008 title Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Now more than a decade old, the remake will rebuild this classic game for the new generation. Far beyond a simple graphics remaster, the new game will include new camera angles, fully remade sequences, as well as “a fresh approach to combat, puzzle solving and rewinding time”.

Another sweet addition for the nostalgia lords amongst us – the original 1989 Prince of Persia game will be playable within the remake, unlocked at some point during the Prince’s journey. Yuri Lowenthal, the original voice and mo-cap actor of the Prince, will also return to reprise his role.

If you’re dead keen, pre-order the game for a set of bonus content including the Original Prince outfit and weapons set from the 2008 game, plus a Classic Filter that changes the look and feel of the game, “as if players were playing the game back in time”.

The announcement came out of Ubisoft Forward, a massive online presentation which also included new info surrounding a ton of the studio’s anticipated forthcoming games – not to mention updates to Watch Dogs: Legion, The Crew 2, For Honour, and more.

A trailer for Immortals: Fenyx Rising was screened, a new Far Cry escape room-style VR title was announced, and Scott Pilgrim: The Game is returning! Check out everything you missed at Ubisoft Forward here.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be available on January 21, 2021 for $69.95 AUD on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store on Windows PC and UPLAY+.