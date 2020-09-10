Clocked

‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’ is getting a full-scale remake

Step back into 9th century Persia with the much-anticipated Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, coming at you this January.

The Prince is back! After much speculation and a leak or two, Ubisoft have officially announced a remake of their 2008 title Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Now more than a decade old, the remake will rebuild this classic game for the new generation. Far beyond a simple graphics remaster, the new game will include new camera angles, fully remade sequences, as well as “a fresh approach to combat, puzzle solving and rewinding time”.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Another sweet addition for the nostalgia lords amongst us – the original 1989 Prince of Persia game will be playable within the remake, unlocked at some point during the Prince’s journey. Yuri Lowenthal, the original voice and mo-cap actor of the Prince, will also return to reprise his role.

If you’re dead keen, pre-order the game for a set of bonus content including the Original Prince outfit and weapons set from the 2008 game, plus a Classic Filter that changes the look and feel of the game, “as if players were playing the game back in time”. 

The announcement came out of Ubisoft Forward, a massive online presentation which also included new info surrounding a ton of the studio’s anticipated forthcoming games – not to mention updates to Watch Dogs: Legion, The Crew 2, For Honour, and more.

A trailer for Immortals: Fenyx Rising was screened, a new Far Cry escape room-style VR title was announced, and Scott Pilgrim: The Game is returning! Check out everything you missed at Ubisoft Forward here.

 

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be available on January 21, 2021 for $69.95 AUD on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store on Windows PC and UPLAY+.

