The pope said LGBTQ+ kids shouldn’t be condemned by their parents

On January 26, Pope Francis said in a message to his followers, telling parents to “Never condemn your children”.

Francis told parents that they should instead accompany their children, “not hide behind an attitude of condemnation.”

The pope’s unscripted remarks may have confused his congregation as he only recently approved a decree that barred priests from blessing gay couples, saying that God “cannot bless sin.”

Francis has stated his support for civil union laws for same-sex couples and praised members of the church who make significant contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

It’s hard to know exactly if the pope wants to show compassion or is simply trying to make the church more welcoming and approachable to a wider audience.