Pauline Hanson told Invasion Day protesters to ‘Get over it’

Right-wing leader of the One Nation party, Pauline Hanson has once again enraged people and made a fool of herself on January 26.

After tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest the January 26 celebrations, Pauline Hanson posted a video to Facebook with her incredibly callous and inconsiderate remarks.

In the video to her 432,000 followers, Hanson told protesters to “get over it” and “stop being victims”.

“I hear so often those people who have a go at us. [They say] the land was invaded – and all the rest of it,” Hanson said.

“You know what, get over it, move on. Stop making yourselves victims. It’s not about victimhood. Everyone has a choice in life – you actually move on with your life and get over the problems that have happened in the past – we’re talking about over 200 years ago.

“You choose what you want your future to be. You’ve got that many people out there wanting to give you a hand up – a helping hand.

“If you give a person a fish, you feed them for a day. If you teach them how to fish, you feed them for a lifetime and that’s what we need to do with the people that are called disadvantaged in this nation.” Hanson wrapped up her impossibly ignorant statement.

See the full video below and please be warned that the following content may be incredibly offensive and completely out of touch.