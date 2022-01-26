WATCH: South Park’s ‘Kyle’s Mom’s a B*tch’ performed by a full orchestra

The Comedy Central cartoon has released a very special song to promote the new season coming out soon.

In celebration of the forthcoming 25th season of South Park, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone enlisted a group of Broadway stars and a 30-piece orchestra to perform the fan-favourite, Kyle’s Mom’s a Bitch.

The orchestral version, titled Kyle’s Mom (how professional) was arranged by Broadway vet Stephen Oremus and features singers Nikki Renee Daniels, Tamar Greene, Jeff Kready and Elizabeth Stanley.

It wouldn’t be a proper South Park promo without the actual characters so of course, the kids make a memorable appearance.

While the video certainly tickles that part of us that is dying for a little more South Park content, we’re patiently awaiting the brand new season of South Park that will launch on February 2.

Watch the full video below.