Pope Francis’s Instagram account caught liking model’s raunchy picture

Oops: the official Instagram account for Pope Francis has been caught liking a picture of Brazilian model, Natalia Garibotto.

Instagram users spotted the official account of the Pope (@franciscus) in the likes section and were quick to grab a screenshot, which, true to form, began to make the rounds on social media.

Speaking to Barstool Sports, Garibotto gave her two cents on her alleged new fan, describing: “My mum may hate my ass pics but the Pope be double-tapping…at least I’m going to heaven.”

“Brb on my way to the Vatican,” the Brazilian joked with Twitter followers, attaching a prayer emoji.

THE POPE JUST LIKED THIS PICTURE ON INSTAGRAM LMAO 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8lGe1srVLB — tim 🦃 (@alphavfx) November 13, 2020

Whether or not the Pope personally liked the picture or not remains uncertain – although it’s highly unlikely that he controls his own Instagram account.

However, in the past, Pope Francis has not shied away from progressive topics, earlier this year describing sex as “simply divine”. He also recently became the first Catholic pope to publicly back same-sex civil unions.

Nevertheless, the post has since been un-liked. But of course, this didn’t stop social media from going into a frenzy.

can someone tell me why the pope liked an instagram models butt pic — Zoe (@Zo_bo_fo_sho) November 13, 2020

No chance that old pope controls that Instagram. Sorry to burst your bubble — Schwisteez (@Schwisteez) November 13, 2020

Back in September, Catholic commentator Peter Williams said to Newsweek, that Pope Francis is “unusual as popes go” and speaks in a “down-to-earth manner“.

“In calling the enjoyment of food and sex ‘divine’, the Holy Father is rightly pointing out that pleasure comes from God“, Williams described.

I’m still trying to get past the fact that the pope has an IG!!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Mɾ TSB (@TxSportsBlog) November 13, 2020

Whether or not it was Pope Francis showing his admiration for Garibotto’s pic, whoever is behind the account may have simply just been admiring God’s divine handy work.