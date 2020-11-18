We’re giving away a copy of ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ on Xbox!

Grab your axe, bend the oars, and sound the raid horn – it’s time to go a-viking in the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Valhalla!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a damned fine game in its own right, a stand out in the Assassin’s Creed series, and a worthy rival to any other open-world action RPG you might care to name.

Now that it’s out, critics and gamers alike are romping through 873AD England and loving every minute of it. If you’ve been itching to join the fun, we’ve got good news. We’re giving away a copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Xbox!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla combines the series’ story-driven combat origins with a massive open world, ripe for the pillaging. As Eivor it’s up to you to establish a foothold in the region by scrounging, exploring, and occasionally assassinating whatever stands before you.

Discover new skills, craft new outfits, and build your Viking settlement into whatever you dream it to be.

