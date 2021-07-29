‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ is inching its way closer to a remake

The Simpsons: Hit & Run holds a special place in many gamers’ hearts. It was the perfect combo of pop culture savvy and legitimately solid video game mechanics. Now, in response to support from The Simpsons co-showrunner Matt Selman, the idea for a remaster is picking up steam.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run blended the unique humour and character of The Simpsons with the addictive gameplay mechanics of a Grand Theft Auto game. It was a match made in heaven for many fans – but its very existence almost never came to fruition.

In an interview with IGN, Matt Selman, who has been a part of the Simpsons creative team since 1997, discussed how differently The Simpsons: Hit & Run almost turned out:

“We were all playing Grand Theft Auto at the time and publisher… they just wanted another driving game. And we were like, everyone’s playing whatever version of Grand Theft Auto, people need to get out of the cars”, Selman remembers. “That was a huge creative battle over whether it was just a ‘driving around doing missions’ game or a ‘getting out of the car and doing missions’ game. But I do think the battle was worth fighting.”

He also went on to explain that while he would love to see a remake or remaster of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, “It’s a complicated corporate octopus to try to make that happen.”

Selman was the lead writer for the The Simpsons: Hit & Run, which was originally released on PS2, Xbox, Gamecube, and PC in 2013. That’s a long time for a series (or in this case video game) to remain cold, especially compared to the 30-year run of the iconic cartoon.

Haven’t played The Simpsons: Hit & Run in forever, I hope one day they give it the remaster it deserves. pic.twitter.com/FJA8gUNkR1 — David (@DavidxHorror) July 28, 2021

That said, the extended period of time that The Simpsons: Hit & Run has lay dormant has done little to dampen support for a similar video game.

The success of Grand Theft Auto 5 has demonstrated that, with just a few tweaks, the formula for these open world driving/action hybrids is as appealing as ever. And the creative team tasked with keeping The Simpsons relevant, as evidenced by the recent Loki cross-over, are anything but lacking in ambition.

So while there is no official information regarding a The Simpsons: Hit & Run remake or remaster, we can at least take some comfort in the fact that the right people realise the potential for such as project. Here’s hoping that potential can be transformed into something a little more tangible. Stay tuned, as we’ll be sure to spread the word if it does.