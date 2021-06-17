Watersport diarrhoea: NBC shuts down new show over ‘explosive’ incident

Producing a show centred around Slip ‘N Slides is all well and good until someone ruins the fun with a bout of diarrhoea.

The would-be-show Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide produced by NBC to air on August 8 was said to be: “the spirit of the classic backyard slide and transforms it into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize” until diarrhoea joined in on the fun.

Oh, what could have been.

The new series, adapted from American classic backyard waterslide, Wham-O, has apparently shut down indefinitely after approximately 40 crew members fell violently ill during the show’s production.

To make matters even worse, they were on a remote ranch in Simi Valley, California.

An anonymous source recounted that the “awful explosive diarrhoea” outbreak made people ‘collapse’ on set while being forced to run into port-o-potties.

Is anyone else instantly thinking of the explosive diarrhoea scene in Bridesmaids?

When you think that this situation couldn’t get any worse (or grosser), it does. There was confirmation that the bout of collective diarrhoea was caused by the parasite Giardia, which spreads via contaminated surfaces, food and objects.

The main cause of its spread is *drum roll* from recreational water activities like swimming in lakes, rivers, pools or waterparks.

The symptoms of giardiasis can include stomach cramps/pain, dehydration, gas, vomiting, nausea, super pungent and unhealthy looking stools that tend to float and, of course, diarrhoea.

The co-host of the show, Ron Funch, apparently didn’t suffer from the giardiasis outbreak and was able to look at the funny side of the situation.

I’m sure everyone who suffered just LOVED that.

The classic example of schadenfreude. He joked that it finally put him on his family’s comedy radar.

#UltimateSlipNSlide host Ron Funches breaks silence on explosive poop situation: “I feel like no one in my family even knew I was in comedy until someone got diarrhea at my water park.”https://t.co/GgPZvK6uPz pic.twitter.com/0YIquECOkk — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) June 13, 2021

Nothing has been said about whether the remaining parts of the show will be recorded. Maybe the crew are too traumatised.

The NBC network came forward with a statement about the incident,

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of ‘Ultimate Slip ’N Slide’ at the current location. We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

Whether the show can bounce back from this or not remains to be seen…