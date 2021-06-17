Adelaide Tradie indulges in footpath KFC after crashing into power pole

Crashing into a power pole was the perfect cue for this tradie from Adelaide to go ham on two boxes of KFC and a beer

“I don’t care, I love it.”

Ringing true to the renowned KFC ad, a tradie celebrated his Monday afternoon by tucking into two delightful boxes of KFC, after unfortunately crashing into a stobie pole and jamming traffic.

As chaos reigned around him, the man appeared unfazed by the diabolical situation he had created.

For several hours, Payneham Rd experienced closures in both directions as electricians attempted to clear powerlines strewn across four traffic lanes. To prevent any unnecessary electrocutions, power was cut to nearby homes and businesses.

However, this was not enough to prevent the man from enjoying his hard-earned chicken takeaway, guilt-free.

A sight for sore eyes, the man was found, kneeling on the side of the footpath, uninjured.

He scoffed down the disgustingly good fried chicken and oily chips, quenching his thirst with a can of Carlsberg, whilst looking on as emergency services cleaned up his mess.

After exiting KFC, the man only made it a few metres up the road, before losing control of his Holden Captiva and smashing into the power pole, according to 7 News.

People sided with the man, opting to see the humour and logic in his response, particularly regarding an event that would leave most feeling shaken.

Others made a note that the combination of this man’s response to the accident, along with the fact he was eating KFC, was simply priceless.

🎶..I don’t care, I love it..🎶 You can’t pay for this kind of advertising🤣https://t.co/SCNyL6tSDp — Brittany Fibbins, BA(Sociology & Theatre), M(BS) (@MrMackay5) June 15, 2021

The accident took several hours to repair, where a new stobie pole was brought in to replace its fallen compadre.

This wouldn’t be the first time KFC found itself at the crux of an unlikely situation. Last year police caught an illegal house party after a ‘suspiciously large‘ order was placed at the fast-food chain.

Thankfully, in this case, the power pole and Holden Captiva were the only objects that took some serious damage.