The Smashed Avocados share electric new single ‘Keira’ 

Sydney’s inner west sweethearts are back at it again, this time with a brand new exciting single under the arm

Is an avocado a fruit or a vegetable? The age-old adage has not yet been put to rest, however, The Smashed Avocados from Sydney’s Inner West have no such time for trivial matters.

They are far too busy delivering their next best hard-rocking, pub-stocking tunes and their new single ‘Keira’ can attest to that.

An infectious and dancey blend of indie and alt-rock prowess with pop-driven undertones seeping through the cracks.

The Smashed Avocados have your next fix of pop and alt-rock, and it could all be yours this month as they take their new single on tour around NSW and Sydney.

Wether you like a good boogie or love to mosh your heart out, The Smashed Avocados are bringing that energy you have been craving.

Check out their Spotify here, and have a look at some of the tour dates near you below.