The Urban Sea spit honest wit over explosive grooves on ‘Your Enemy’

Your Enemy by The Urban Sea is a hook-driven groove fest, memorable for its hilariously blunt lyrics and music video.

6-piece groove rockers The Urban Sea heil from the shores of Brisbane, bringing their summery vibes and large disposal of instruments to studios and venues all over.

With their shared goal of moving listeners, either physically or emotionally, the band have found momentum from their debut EP, scoring international plays from Double J.

The crew have just dropped Your Enemy, the second single from the upcoming debut album, Fall Back To Reason. With a music video to match, this is one of their most exciting tracks yet.

I was thoroughly entertained from start to finish listening to Your Enemy. A laidback beat on bass, drums and jazz organ details the verse, as the singer wrestles with his relationship, tongue firmly in cheek.

Risky lyrics like “better get a prenup” and “I’m gonna need another sedative to turn the other cheek” are painfully hilarious but delivered with effortless swagger, making them and oh so memorable. The chorus brings triumphant brass to the table as the singer resides, “I won’t ever be your enemy”, in the bands’ punchiest melody to date.

Visually, the music video alternates between the singer and his girlfriend at home, and a softly lit live performance from the band.

After the singer neglects his girlfriend’s birthday, these two worlds collide in spectacular fashion, with the girl smashing the singer’s acoustic right as the breakdown hits. It’s an explosive moment that suggests the protagonist isn’t as faultless as he claims.

If you love the wit of Lime Cordiale and the tones of Ocean Alley, be sure to dive into The Urban Sea’s full catalogue. You won’t be disappointed.

Listen to Your Enemy below: