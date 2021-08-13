Mall Grab’s ‘Love Reigns’ is a satisfying slice of nostalgic techno

On Love Reigns, Australian-born artist Mall Grab celebrates the retro club atmosphere of London, his adopted hometown.

Originally hailing from Newcastle (the Australian one), Mall Grab (aka Jordon Alexander) relocated to London five years ago in search of new inspiration. It’s been a certified Mecca of club music for decades; Love Reigns demonstrates the producer’s ability to imbibe the atmosphere of London and transform it into an anthem that fizzes with freshness.

Finding early success with minimal techno bangers like Liverpool Street In The Rain and the smoother house stylings of his Walls To Build remix, Love Reigns conjures up an alternative, yet complementary vision of electronica.

Kicking off with a piano patch that pays homage to that iconic instrument of early ’90s house, the KORG M1, an open-aired, summery vibe is immediately evoked, steering clear of Mall Grab’s previous industrial inspirations. The unwinding filter eventually reveals the central vocal hook, which will have punters wistfully singing “Love rain down on me” at festivals for years to come.

Though celebratory, it’s also a showcase of Mall Grab’s expert ear for restraint in layering. The synth lead that emerges at the track’s midpoint, for example, is a gauzy foil for the main hook — spacious and off-kilter against the grounded rhythms of the drum machine.

Aside from the track itself, the video (directed by Liam Oz) will have you pining to hit the streets and parks of London at the height of English summer. Just emerging from its extended lockdown funk, the track is perfectly timed for a wave of celebration, something Sydney folk can only watch from afar with envy.

Love Reigns is out now via Virgin Music. Stream it on Spotify.