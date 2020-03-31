There’s officially a new ‘Scrubs’ podcast featuring Zach Braff and Donald Faison

Scrubs fans alert: Zach Braff and Donald Faison are teaming up for a new rewatch podcast on iHeartRadio called Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald.

The co-stars will be reliving their days at Sacred Heart Hospital and going behind the scenes, in an episode-by-episode weekly podcast.

There’s a brand new Scrubs podcast where real-life besties Zach Braff and Donald Faison are going behind the scenes of *every single* episode.

It’s been a decade since Scrubs finished up at the end of its ninth season. Speaking to EW, Braff described the podcast: “It’s almost like DVD commentary. We’ll sit around and talk about funny stories and things we remember behind the scenes.”

The podcast is set to have guests from the cast and crew, including show-creator Bill Lawrence. The pair will also answer fan questions about the series and what they’re doing now. Due to the pandemic, Braff and Faison are doing the podcast via video conference call.

The first podcast, which is now available, features the pair discussing the pilot episode. Braff describes his (numerous) auditions for the series and finally getting the news about the role. Braff also reveals he was, in real-life, “head over heels in love” with co-star Sarah Chalke who played his on-screen love interest, Elliot Reid.

Braff and Faison also discuss their ongoing friendship, including their first meeting on the show, where Faison gave a nervous Braff a giant hug. “We’ve been hugging ever since,” describes Braff.

Speaking on the podcast, Faison said: “[It’s] a great place to check-in and hopefully enjoying conversations between two best friends.”

Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald is available to listen via iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Next Up: MedFetUK, a fetishwear supplier, is donating their entire stock of scrubs to nurses