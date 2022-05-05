LISTEN: This is what a black hole sounds like

Scientists have converted the movement of black hole X-rays into sounds for the first time and the results are incredible.

Black holes are already pretty spooky, but now they’ve been given a new feature… sound. While the cosmic bodies have always had sound, this is the first time it has been reproduced by scientists to please our curiosity.

The sounds comes from a phenomena referred to as an “echo”. But echos are a bit different for black holes.

Black holes release X-rays as they mindlessly consume everything in their path. Those X-rays are then reflected off the material that it has mindlessly consumed, which results in an “echo”.

Listen to the black hole echoes below.