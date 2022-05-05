WATCH: Disney+ release second trailer for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

Right in time for Star Wars Day (in the US at least), Disney+ have released a new trailer for the highly anticipated series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In less than a month, fans will be flocking to watch the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Disney+ series has excited a lot of Star Wars stans, particularly after the news surfaced that Ewan McGregor would be reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time since the 2005 prequel Revenge of the Sith.

The series will premiere on Disney+ on the 27th of May. Watch the new trailer for the series below.