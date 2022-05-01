Mac DeMarco says his new album sounds like the “Ewok village” from ‘Star Wars’

In a recent interview with NME, Mac DeMarco revealed he is working on a new album with an interesting sound.

Canadian musician Mac DeMarco has been a tad quieter than usual since the release of his 2019 studio record Here Comes The Cowboy, but he revealed on a podcast this week that a new album is in the works.

“I’m working on a record,” Mac said. “I’m in New York. Am I working on it in New York? Maybe a little bit, some. Just in New York? Naw, I don’t think so. But I’m here now.”

Since his last album, Mac DeMarco has released two collections of demos from Here Comes The Cowboy, but more than anything, he’s taken some time to focus on “living a happy life”. What does that look like? Well, according to the alt-rock artist, it consisted of “reteaching [himself] how to rock and roll”.

When he was asked about the new music he was working on, DeMarco drew an interesting sound comparison: “You guys seen ‘Return Of The Jedi’? You know the Ewok Village? Sounds like that.” Get keen Star Wars fans.

But we’d be lying if we said we were surprised. Before Mac daddy started making this record, he said he wanted to go full Sinatra and make his “own fucked up version of a Michael Bublé album”.

We’re still hanging out for that, Mac. It would be hilarious to hear a bit of DeMarco on Smooth FM.