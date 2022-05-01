Bill Murray addresses “inappropriate behaviour” allegations

Following a complaint against Bill Murray for inappropriate behaviour, filming for the actors latest movie Being Mortal has been suspended.

Bill Murray has broken his silence on allegations of inappropriate behaviour on the set of the Aziz Ansari directed film, Being Mortal.

The film has suspended production since the incident, which Murray says he intends on learning from.

“I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” the actor explained.

“The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production.”

“But as of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other,” Murray continued.

“I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace. We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well.”

Murray says the incident has “been quite an education”. The actor clarified, “I feel like if I don’t see that, you know, the world is different than it was when I was a little kid… What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out.”

Murray has also been cast in and upcoming Wes Anderson film, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.