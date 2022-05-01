Pete Davidson made his first public comments about Kanye West

Pete Davidson performed in LA at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival and finally opened up about being harassed by his girlfriend’s ex-husband, Kanye West.

Pete Davidson headlined two shows and performed back-to-back sets at the Netflix festival on Friday and opened with a joke about what a weird year it’s been, remarking that it started with an AIDS scare.

The opening bit was referring to earlier this year when Kanye West tried to spread a rumour that Davidson had contracted the condition.

Davidson said that after hearing about the rumours he had to go to the doctor to be tested for AIDS considering Kanye is “a genius”.

More to come.