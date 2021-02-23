Golf legend Tiger Woods seriously injured in car crash

One of the most famous athletes of the modern era, Tiger Woods, has been seriously hurt in a car crash. He is undergoing surgery for multiple leg injuries.

45-year-old Tiger Woods has been involved in a single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles. The jaws of life were used to extricate the golfer from the wreckage of the car, which was found on a hillside.

Woods was in Los Angeles hosting a tournament, the Genesis Invitational. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Woods was last seen on a golf course alongside his 11-year-old son Charlie at the PNC Championship, just before Christmas.

In recent years, his career has been plagued by injuries. He recently underwent surgery on his back for the fifth time.

This is the third time that woods has been involved in car accident. In 2009, he ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree — this incident was the catalyst for the revelation of his extra-marital affairs. In 2017, he was arrested on a DUI charge after being found asleep behind the wheel of his car.

Wood’s is one of the most successful golfers in history, taking home 15 major trophies in a career spanning more than 20 years.

See below for a statement from the LA County Sheriff’s Department: