Donald Trump may have to answer to rape allegations under oath very soon

Former President Donald Trump is facing two defamation cases involving sexual misconduct and they could very well progress even faster now that he has lost his presidency.

It seems that every week another headline pops up about the ex-President and today is no different. In June last year, E. Jean Carroll publicly accused Mr. Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s. The former President denied the accusations, saying that the story was fake “just like the author,” adding “she’s not my type.”

Now that he no longer is protected by presidential immunity, Trump will have to face the music in the courtroom.

Her lawyers are aiming to depose Mr. Trump in a defamation lawsuit that Ms. Carroll filed against the former president in November 2019. Ms. Carroll said in a statement that Trump’s reaction to the accusation has directly harmed her career and reputation, and said that she is “filing this lawsuit on behalf of each woman who has faced harassment, assault, or belittlement.”

“No person in this country should be above the law — including the president.”

Ms. Carroll plans to be there ready and waiting when the former President is deposed, saying in an interview with Reuters: “I am living for the moment to walk into that room to sit across the table from him, I think of it every day.”

It is one of two defamation cases involving sexual assault which Mr. Trump’s lawyers have delayed by arguing that the pressing duties of his presidency made responding to civil lawsuits impossible.

Well not anymore, as according to former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers, “The only barrier to proceeding with the civil suits was that he’s the president.”

Mc. Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, added, “I think there will be a sense among the judges that it’s time to get a move on in these cases.”