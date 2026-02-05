Here’s why Woody Allen’s wife called Timothée Chalamet a ‘Prick’

Soon-Yi Previn reportedly called Timothée Chalamet a “prick” in private emails revealed in the latest Epstein file release

Timothée Chalamet has found himself at the center of a very messy, very early-2026 drama – courtesy of the latest Jeffrey Epstein file dump.

Over 3.5 million documents from the U.S. Department of Justice revealed private emails and texts between Epstein and high-profile figures, including Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn.

One eyebrow-raising revelation? Previn reportedly referred to Chalamet as a “prick” in an email to Epstein.

The reason, it seems, was Chalamet’s decision to publicly distance himself from Allen in 2018, donating his salary from A Rainy Day in New York to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, RAINN, and New York’s LGBT Center.

According to the files, the Allen camp viewed the actor’s stance as a personal betrayal.

The emails also shed light on the wider social circle Epstein maintained post-2008, with Previn and Epstein swapping digs at the #MeToo movement and others accused of misconduct.

In one group chat, Epstein even joked about forming a “Pariahs Club” including Les Moonves, Matt Lauer, and Louis C.K.

For Chalamet, it’s just another reminder of the ripple effects when actors take a stand – and that some grievances linger far longer than the public ever sees.