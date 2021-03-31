Tina Turner tells her story one last time in new documentary

Tina Turner’s new documentary, Tina, explores the soul-rock icon’s life in what will be the final retelling of her mesmerising story.

Airing in Australia this Sunday, April 4 on Foxtel, Tina follows Turner throughout her life and career, which fatefully started all the way back in 1960 with her and ex-husband, Ike Turner’s first hit single, A Fool In Love.

The documentary also explores the Tenessee-native’s childhood upbringing after being abandoned by both her parents early in life, as well as her infamous marriage to Ike, who would physically and sexually assault her regularly.

Directed by Oscar-winning directors, Dan Lindsay and T. J. Martin, Tina unpacks these critical years when the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ was a teenager and 20-something, before discovering global fame in her 40’s.

Having left Ike while he was asleep in 1976 after a particularly vicious attack over refusing a candy bar, Turner noted this as a pinnacle moment in her journey towards rediscovery after their divorce in 1978. Ike left her with nothing but her name.

“I said I would just take my name,” she said.

“Ike fought a little bit because he knew what I would do with it, and it was through court that I got it. Tina.”

Originally born Anna Mae Bullock, 81-year-old Turner also admits that as she feels comfortable stepping away from public life and generations of fans who’ve adored her work, the documentary will act as a final re-telling of her larger-than-life story.

While we can’t spoil everything, some of Turner’s most outrageous life achievements that make an appearance include turning down the role of Shag Avery in the critically acclaimed 1985 film, The Colour Purple, which Tina says was “too close to my personal life.”

“I had just left such a life. It was too soon to be reminded of,” Turner later told Larry King.

“Acting for me—I need something else. I don’t need to do what I’ve just stepped out of.”

Let alone becoming a global powerhouse following the release of her Private Dancer LP at 45-years-old, following a more-than-successful career as a pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll and R&B in the 60s and 70s.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the red lipstick and iconoclast 80s hair.

“When you think of Tina Turner, you think of strength, resilience,” co-director of the film, T. J. Martin said.

Tina’s release comes at a key-time for Turner, named a 2021 nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. While Turner was previously inducted with Ike Turner in 1991 for their groundbreaking soul and R&B music, the iconoclast singer is now up for a second Rock Hall induction for her solo work.