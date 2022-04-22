TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is coming in 2022 with a nostalgic surprise

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is on track for a 2022 release and will feature the voice talents of four stars of the ’80s animated series – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987).

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge has managed to capture the nostalgic imaginations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. The side-scrolling beat-em-up game, being developed by Tribute Games, is an unabashed homage to Konami’s TMNT arcade games.

Everything from the pixelated graphics to the Mike Patton featuring music appears to be on point, and the fact there will be a four-player co-op (online and local) just sweetens the deal.

And a sweet deal is a must because fans have been waiting for quite some time. It’s not uncommon to see indie games lose steam after premature announcements and development delays, and it’s been over a year since TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge was announced in March 2021.

Thankfully, we have received an official update that assures fans they will get to play the game in 2022. This news was put out side-by-side with a gameplay teaser that shows how nicely the game is coming together.

Yet that’s not all fans with bat-like hearing would have noticed in the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge gameplay demo. If you listen closely, you might recognise a few familiar voices from the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series.

Barry Gordon (Donatello), Cam Clarke (Leonardo), Townsend Coleman (Michelangelo) and Rob Paulsen (Raphael) have all signed up to reprise their iconic roles for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are going through a bit of a renaissance these days, with a Seth Rogen CG-animated film in the works and numerous recent video game appearances. It appears everyone’s favourite pizza-eating turtle bros aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The 87s iconic Turtles voice actors join the party! 🎙️🐢 Sound up! Check out the first 2 stages of @TMNT #ShreddersRevenge before it comes out this Summer. 📼Full video: https://t.co/ePb3LcoUhO

🍕Wishlist now: https://t.co/KlxRNqOt07@TributeGames x @Nickelodeon x @Dotemu — Dotemu (@Dotemu) April 21, 2022

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is scheduled for release towards the end of 2022.