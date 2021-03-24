Tom Fublé offers up a sizzling summer playlist inspired by his latest track

When it comes to setting a mood, artist and producer Tom Fublé knows a thing or two about laying down the most compatible textures for maximum ambience.

Predicting the release of his forthcoming record, Sydney based artist Tom Fublé unveiled his first single Photograph. Getting lost in the soundscape of his kaleidoscopic imagination, the waves of electronica wash over you amidst a sadder undertone. Taking you through a supercut of a past relationship, Fublé takes you through the highs and lows of young love via the textural rise and fall of a club hit.

He took a moment to take us through a curated playlist in this same vein of nostalgic summer sunsets vibes. Charged with the same irresistible thematics of Photographs, this is one list to get you thirsty for the dance floor: a dance floor that’s looking all the more attainable this side of 2020. Perfect timing, if you ask us.

Taken from the playlist titled Chill EDM To Drive To, Tom Fublé takes us through the artists that made the cut, in his own words below:

The Chainsmokers

Can you really have an EDM road trip playlist without including The Chainsmokers? The Chainsmokers have been one of my major influences for my new single Photographs. I drew influences from their hit songs Closer and Something Just Like. Their hooky synths and relatable love songs lyrics make them the perfect go to for a long drive.

Porter Robinson

If you know old school EDM then you will be familiar with Porter Robinson. He is one of my main inspirations when it comes to EDM music all the way from his old school tracks Unison and Spitfire. His ability to translate melodic textures and rhythmic progressions into an emotional journey is what makes his EDM music so unique. Also how can you not help but bop you head to his song Shelter?

Marshmellow

Modern EDM would not be the same without Marshmellow. With catchy hooks and great vocal performances featuring Bastille and Halsey, Marshmellow tracks are surefire radio hits. The perfect blend of EDM and mainstream pop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Fublé (@tomfuble)

San Holo

San Holo knows how to make you feel happy and hopeful. A combination of happy melodic riffs, unique synth and vocal textures makes San Holo a great go to when you hit the road. The effects on the vocal chops in the intro of the song Light was also one of the inspirations for the pitch bend in my new single Photographs.

Illenium

Illenium is a staple in the modern EDM Scene. From his various collaborations with The Chainsmokers, X Ambassadors and Jon Bellion Illenium has something for everyone. Some main elements of his work are his rhythmic synth work and rare percussive elements that stand out in his productions.

Avicii

An EDM playlist is never complete without the king of EDM himself. The late Avicii has inspired a generation of new EDM/HOUSE producers and redefined electronic music. His use of arps and electric synths leads are one of my favourite reference points when creating EDM.

Enjoy the full playlist Chill EDM To Drive To by Tom Fublé below:

The new video clip for Photographs is due to be released before the record drops at the end of the month.

Watch this space, and in the meantime enjoy the summer solstice that is Photographs on Spotify below: