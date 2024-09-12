Track by Track with Jasey Giles’ Observations

Jasey Giles’ debut album Observations is a compelling deep-dive into the emotional ebb and flow of love, self-reflection, and personal growth

In this track-by-track breakdown, Giles unpacks the stories behind each song, offering a candid glimpse into the raw emotions and life experiences that have shaped his art.

From the soaring highs to the introspective lows, Observations feels like an open diary—one where each page reveals something new about Giles’ journey toward self-discovery.

“Observations is a collection of life experiences and moments of self reflection, specifically curated to take the listener through a journey of change.

Starting with an introduction of everything that makes me the person I am today, going through heartbreak, healing and growing from that past experiences whilst trying to figure out what I want from future relationships.

The album is separated into two parts by an interlude dedicated to my mum. The back and of the album is a lighter, more joyful experience that delves into the life as a single man.”

I GOTTA

The intro is such an important track, especially on a debut album. The inspiration for this was the opening to Swimming by Mac Miller (Come Back to Earth, Hurt Feelings).

It starts with a slow melodic opening with the general theme of the album summarised into a verse. After a reading straight from a journey entry, the beat switches with a heavy 808 and up-tempo drum pattern with the lyrics giving insight into everything that makes me, me.

GHOST MODE

I wrote this song after a trip back to Melbourne for a friend’s birthday. I quickly realised that everything about the city reminded me of my past relationship which lead to feelings of guilt for enjoying myself in this place as a person outside of my relationship.

QnA

After moving on from a serious relationship, there are always thoughts of ‘what if?’. This track captures that feeling of being caught in the middle – at one end, you wonder if you made the right decision and at the other, you’re trying to convince yourself to move on.

These are the questions you ask yourself in those moments, chasing answers that feel like they aren’t there.

QnA Part II

There were so many different versions of this song, I checked the folder and I made 36 to be exact. This stripped back and slowed part II is a more raw/real version of part I – directly asking myself the questions I am trying to answer, to find peace with the decisions ive made.

It ends with the harsh truth on how I think this ends for both me, and her.

I REMEMBER

This track is a full journey of first love. From the first time I met her parents, going to university and having to do long distance, being together in university, breaking up, and finishes at seeing each other again after years had passed.

As I relieve these moments, I reflect on what I loved most about her, where I went wrong and what I should have done better now that I’ve learnt more about who I am, matured as a person and grown as partner.

WEDNESDAY NIGHTS

After living by myself for the first time, Wednesday nights always felt the toughest for me – the previous weekend has now long passed, the upcoming weekend still feels miles away, and there I am, stuck in the middle with a million thoughts running through my mind.

This track is a collection of those thoughts, the ones that sit in the back of your mind and can feel like the weight of the world at times.

The last verse is that Friday afternoon feeling, when the weeks worries melt away and the possibilities now feel endless.

DESIRES

The track starts with a pre-chorus that shows how undecided/regretful I feel about ending my previous relationship, which then leads to the chorus that poses the question what do I want from love right now – casual fun or immediately try to find serious love again?

The first verse chronicles a typical date with someone I’m seeing casually.

The second verse explains the fears I have in finding love to early or finding it in the wrong person.

NAIL IN THE COFFIN

I wrote this song after seeing my ex hard launch her new partner on instagram (while they were in my home city) and the song is real time recollection of those feelings after seeing it.

Its about accepting that the relationship is over after trying to make it work again, knowing that she deserved better and realizing im happy that she is happy and it’s time for myself to move on as well.

~A Mothers Interlude~

This brief interlude is an open letter to my mum, acknowledging things that she had to go through while I was young that I never noticed until now.

My mum was a young, beautiful immigrant from the Phillipines that moved to a small Central Queensland town to be with my dad.

This stereotypical setup is nearly always met with skepticism and my mums intentions were often in question. 35 years later, they are still happily married.

This song is a ’I told you so’ moment for both my mum and our myself.

BELIEVE IT / GC LOVE STORIES

This track is about coming out of a serious relationship and thinking that I am ready to be in another one.

The chorus is sums up thoughts (from both sides) about pushing through the doubt and committing to the pursuit of a meaningful relationship.

The first verse is my perspective and interactions on these dates, mentioning the men I find myself competing with.

The second verse is from the perspective of those ‘other’ guys – the things they would say and do while.

LIARS

This track is about being called-out for playing games and being dishonest by women who were playing the same games in the process.

Being emotionally unavailable, trying to make each other jealous, using each other for validation – all while dishonest about also seeing other people.

The term ‘f**k boy’ gets used a lot and this track highlights that fact that some women can be just the same when it comes to dating.

2 FRIENDS

This track is a party as it goes through my adventures with my two close friends.

It tells stories of nights out, regular spots we hit on the gold coast and is split up by audio from a night out where I was so faded I could barely stand up and my 2 friends were trying to convince me to pull it together and stay out.

GOD DAMN

I wrote this song after a date last second cancelled on me which hurt at first cause I was very excited.

As I was about to head home and write the day off, the group chat started cooking and before I knew it, we had a game a golf and a scrimmage all tee-up.

This high energy, up-tempo track is a playful reminder to never let someone messing with your feelings to get you down for too long.