Olivia Pearl pushes the breaks on powerful pop single ’60 Zone’

Pop music doesn’t have to be depthless, as singer-songwriter Olivia Pearl proves with her powerful new single ‘60 Zone’

Olivia Pearl has set clear boundaries on her latest single ‘60 Zone’, a compelling pop cut that sees the NSW singer-songwriter deliver an important message around consent.

Written by Olivia Pearl herself and co-produced by Stephen Lindsay, the track pairs high-energy instrumentation with soft, delicate vocal melodies, and coasts on indie-rock stylings with a pop edge. ‘60 Zone’ opens with punchy percussion and driving guitar melodies.

When paired with Pearl’s airy vocal performance, the track instantly recalls the likes of Chappell Roan, whose 80s pop fusion lends itself to the stylings of Kate Bush or Cyndi Lauper.

To fill the shoes of such towering inspirations is no small feat, yet Pearl pulls it off while retaining a sound and energy that feels wholly her own.

That 80s, rock-pop leaning production — which later comes to include whirring synths — proves utterly infectious, providing a head-thrashing backdrop that effortlessly contrasts Pearl’s clear knack for pop songwriting.

Here, she delivers catchy refrains that are destined for earworm status, and dolls out sing-along melodies at a breakneck pace.

It’s a certain fact that you’ll be humming along to the central hook for days, and like any pop star, Pearl peppers the track with charismatic flourishes.

Her vocal ranges from hushed whispers to powerhouse belts, and she even finds room for ear-catching ad libs à la Roan or Sabrina Carpenter.

It’s these moments that make ‘60 Zone’ brim with charm and verve, as Pearl etches out both a sonic and a lyrical personality.

Through it all, it’s the lyrics that pull focus. Using the analogy of a speed limit, Pearl delivers a powerful message about men who push the boundaries of consent, urging them to “take it slow” and warning them: “Don’t make me go fast in a 60 zone.”

Later, she reflects on the repercussions of the lack of consent on friendships, managing to package topical themes within the context of a radio-ready pop gem.

‘60 Zone’ is clearly the work of a pop star in the making, and we simply can’t get enough.

Listen to Olivia Pearl’s new single ‘60 Zone’ below.