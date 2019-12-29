The crew behind The Social Network and Gone Girl will reunite in 2020, it has been confirmed. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will rejoin forces with director David Fincher to score a new film, Mank.

Mank will be a biopic about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, and will star Gary Oldman in the title role, as well as Tom Burke as Orson Welles.

Keeping true to the 1940’s aesthetic, Reznor and Ross will only use instruments authentic to the time.

“We’re not gonna be using the modular synthesizer on that one,” the Nine Inch Nails frontman told Revolver. “We think we’re gonna be period-authentic, so it just creates a new set of challenges.”

The duo have been busy lately, scoring a catalogue of films and television show, including the new Watchmen series, which featured a cover of David Bowie’s Heroes.

In that same interview, Reznor revealed that new Nine Inch Nails music is on the way, and the band have plans to tour in 2020. The latest issue of Revolver will hit newsstands on December 31st.