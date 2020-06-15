Trump administration removes transgender healthcare protections

The US Department of Health and Human Service (HHS) under the Trump administration is moving to strip protections from transgender Americans established under Obamacare. The HHS is now recognising sex discrimination as “according to the plain meaning of the word sex as male or female and as determined by biology.”

This means that all federally funded healthcare providers and insurance companies are able to refuse services to the transgender community, regardless of whether the client is seeking a regular check-up, transition-related care, or even treatment for cancer.