Happy Listening: the 5 best new releases of the week

Happy Listening is here to bring you some of the best new releases of the week, and this week we have five incredible artists to expand your music repertoire.

We’ve gathered together a mix of local and global releases, so grab your mates and get ready to party!

The COVID pandemic is finally coming to an end, so now is the best time to check out Happy’s favourite new releases of the week that was.

AlunaGeorge – Warrior (ft. SG Lewis)

This electronic music duo from London, UK consists of singer-songwriter Aluna Francis and producer George Reid, and what a team they make! Aluna’s sugar-sweet vocals support the futuristic pop-beats of each of the duo’s releases, with their latest track Warrior being no exception.

The track also features fellow British singer SG Lewis, and the combination of the two’s vocals make this song the groovy party-bop that it is.

Check out the official lyric video below:

The Kid Laroi – GO (ft. Juice Wrld)

Young Aussie rapper The Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Howard) has continued to grow as a must-watch artist thanks to viral US rapper Juice Wrld’s mentoring efforts while on tour here in Aus. The artists grew a solid musical relationship, and in light of the US rapper’s death six months ago, Howard has decided to release their collaboration.

“It’s been a little over 6 months since you been gone, and it still doesn’t feel right,” Howard wrote on Instagram.

“I got to learn from a real life legend. It’s not even in my character to write long ass shit like this but fuck it our song is about to come out and I just wanna say how much I wish you were here with me to enjoy this shit.”

You can watch the music video for GO below:

S1mba – Rover (Remix) (ft. Hooligan Hefs, Youngn Lipz and Hooks)

Here we have another British hip-hop rap artist who released his latest track Rover back in March. However, his latest in a series of remixes was released this week featuring a range of other artists, and it’s super groovy!

The Zimbabwe-born artist moved to the UK to pursue his dream, and after returning from a holiday back home discovered the song had gone viral; largely thanks to a TikTok trend.

Have a listen to the latest remix below:

Stevan – Just Kids (Mixtape)

Wollongong based R&B artist Stevan released his Just Kids mixtape on Friday, featuring all of his original releases plus some awesome new tracks.

Stevan also released the official music video for Tripping – the last of 12 songs on the album – at the same time the record came out, and on Saturday held a live launch party for the release! You can check it out below:

Stevan has also been featured as part of the ongoing ISOL-AID Festival on Instagram which is pretty cool too. You can listen to the full mix-tape below:

Pistol Pete & Enzo – The Top

Finally, Aussie rap duo Pistol Pete & Enzo from South West Sydney have released a brand new track, singing the ever-so real lyrics: “They don’t wanna see us on the top/They wanna see us on the block”.

The song also made the cover of Spotify’s The Drip playlist for all things fresh hip-hop.

Although only two-and-a-half-minutes long, the duo share exactly what they need to with a strong message coming through in the song. They have released a music video alongside it, and you can check that out below: