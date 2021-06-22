Trump wanted to send COVID-19 patients to Guantánamo Bay

A newly released book details Trump’s responses to COVID-19, including his earnest suggestion to send patients to Guantánamo Bay.

The new book Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History, by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, has provided the world with past never-before-cooked Trump content post-presidency.

Regarding COVID-19 patients who caught the virus abroad in February last year, Trump asked aides in the White House Situation Room: “Don’t we have an island that we own? What about Guantánamo?”

He then went on to add: “We import goods. We are not going to import a virus.”

The book claimed that when Trump tried to bring the idea up again, he was rightfully rebuffed by the aides.

Guantánamo Bay detention camp is a United States military prison notorious for detaining suspected terrorists in horrific conditions and being criticised for human rights violations.

Early on in the pandemic, Trump suggested sending infected American Covid-19 patients to the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, where they could hang out with the other detainees. You can’t make this shit up. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) June 21, 2021

Another incident reported details Trump in March 2020 shouting at his health secretary, Alex Azar:

“I’m going to lose the election because of testing!… “What idiot had the federal government do testing?”

The idiot in question? Jared Kushner, aka Trump’s chief advisor and son in law.

The book also reported Kushner called a staffer who was set to purchase 600 million masks a “fucking moron,” because the masks would not be delivered till June.

Kushner believed by then, “We’ll all be dead.” Yikes.