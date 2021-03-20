San Antonio wax museum puts Trump figure in storage after visitors kept punching it

Donald Trump’s wax likeness in Tussaud’s San Antonio has been taken down due to people continuously punching it. What a surprise.

It seems as though people have some unresolved feelings towards the former U.S. President, Donald Trump. Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks Museum in San Antonio has shared that the wax figure had to be removed after receiving considerable damage from patrons repeatedly punching and scratching it.

The San Antonio Express News has reported that the figure has been moved to storage following the repeated attacks. “When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem” said Clay Stewart, the regional manager for Ripley Entertainment, who owns the Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas.

Since the presidential campaign last Summer, attacks have increased on Trump, but this isn’t the first time a fellow Trump figure has been defaced. A likeness of ex-First Lady Melania Trump in her native Slovenia was also removed after being set on fire by vandals, according to Business Insider.

Public relations manager for Ripley Entertainment, Suzanna Smagala-Potts, told USA TODAY in a statement: “our wax figures will need repairing from time to time, ranging from Hollywood celebrities to political figures. When a wax figure has been damaged, we will remove the figure from public display and send it to our talented team of artists for repair.”

Stewart explained it is unlikely that the museum will put the display of Trump back up, as they have a waxwork of current President Joe Biden currently under construction.

It is common for wax figures to be damaged over time, mostly often accidentally or as part of normal wear and tear due to the interactivity of wax museums. Figures of former presidents such as George W. Bush and Barack Obama have been attacked in the past by patrons of the San Antonio Museum, according to Stewart. In the past, Obama’s ears were ripped off repeatedly.

At the time of former President Trump leaving the office, his approval ratings were the lowest during his presidency, according to a Pew Research Centre survey. 68% of Americans said that they did not want Trump to remain as a public figure after he left the White House – so a couple of punches to his wax face aren’t too surprising at all, really.