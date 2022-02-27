Twitch and OnlyFans are blocking Russian users

Immediately after Russian declared the “military operation” in Ukraine, the country suffered economically as more countries imposed sanctions.

While many sanctions so far have been major imports like gas and oil, Twitch and OnlyFans are jumping on board to show their support for Ukraine by deciding to block their services from all Russian users.

It really would be something if these were the sanctions that finally broke the camel’s back.

Not only does this mean Russian OnlyFans models and Twitch content creators cannot get paid but unfortunately the people watching them will be at a loss with what to do.

Hopefully, this causes enough upset to finally call off the war. Maybe we’ll learn Vladdy Daddy is a big fan of one or both of the sites.

More to come.