Ukraine and Russia talk peace amid Putin putting nuclear force on alert

After Vladimir Putin was met by severe Ukrainian resistance over the weekend, peace talks began between the two nations yesterday afternoon.

An adviser to Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Geraschenko told ITV News that Russia and Ukraine started to discuss peace on Sunday around 3.30pm.

Despite the attempts to resolve tensions between the countries, Russian President Putin put his nuclear force on alert to add pressure to Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to discuss peace again today at an undisclosed location but isn’t hopeful that they will succeed.

More to come.