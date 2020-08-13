VB unveil a perfume called ‘Thirst’ to go along with your longneck at 20 to 8 in the morning

2020 keeps on delivering on the unusual and unexpected, with one of Australia’s most popular beers, Victoria Bitter, launching its own fragrance called Thirst.

In what will surely become one of the most common scents on trade sites across the country, Australian perfumers have partnered with brewers from VB to create a scent full of woody notes.

VB have unveiled the world’s first beer-scented fragrance called Thirst, in what will surely prove to be the most Aussie Father’s Day gift yet.

The perfume is set to be distilled into 15,000 miniature Victoria Bitter bottles and sold nationally, assumably taking out the accolade of most-bought present ahead of Father’s Day.

Victoria Bitter marketing director Hayden Turner told Daily Telegraph, “I know at first it sounds odd but VB is one of those brands that people really love. VB has always been about hard work and working up a sweat, and now we can solve both your thirst and your odour.”

“It continues that perfect knock off moment – a spray of Thirst, followed by an ice cold VB with your mates. We wanted to honour that moment with a fragrance that every hardworking, VB-drinking, Aussie man would be proud to wear,” he continued.

Is it the new Victoria Bitter perfume? — Mathew Phillips (@mathewdphillips) August 13, 2020

The scent has been described as big and bold, with the essence of Super Pride hops used in VB combined with bitter citrus notes. Confusing, but apparently it isn’t your typical beer scent.

The novelty perfume is set to be a one-off, however, successful sale numbers ahead of Father’s Day could see VB continue production.

Victoria Bitter is unfairly besmirched as a beer. Discuss. — JamieJohnstone’sLethalLeftPeg (@JamieLeftPeg) August 13, 2020

The world-first beer perfume isn’t the first time VB has forayed into novelty-merch, releasing VB flavoured tea bags during last year’s Ashes Series for viewers who were staying up late to watch the cricket.

The reveal of the fragrance was backed by the likes of Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco, Dragons’ Ben Hunt, and retired AFL star Jarryd Roughead, well and truly proving the target audience.

A beer-scented fragrance. Can 2020 get any weirder?