Ex-KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent prices CD Single at $225, calls it “Caviar”

Cost of living crisis go brr.

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent is defiantly riding a serpent of controversy, defending his decision to sell a new limited CD single for $225.

The artist, who played with the legendary rock band in the early ‘80s, frames the price for Ride The Serpent as a necessary fortress against a modern music wasteland.

Limited to 500 hand-numbered, autographed copies, Vincent argues that rampant piracy and streaming-era devaluation force unsigned artists like him into a corner.

To critics, he offers a sharp comparison: his work is “caviar or fine art,” an “endlessly high” designer drug for true connoisseurs.

Dismissing the concept of “fair market price” as a relic of “yesteryear,” he paints a bleak picture of artists as prey in a “Mad Max wasteland.”

This unapologetic stance highlights the growing rift between creators demanding premium value for their art and fans grappling with inflation-era sticker shock.