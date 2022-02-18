News

WA announce they will open their borders on March 3

LS

by Lochie Schuster

WA Premier Mark McGowan has announced that after almost two years, the state will open their borders on March 3.

Time to book a trip to WA, because at 12:01am on Thursday March 3, anyone who is triple-dosed with the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter the state without having to quarantine.

“Eventually there comes a point where the border is ineffective, when you get to high numbers within the state,” the Premier said.

The decision comes after the initial date of opening was pushed back from February 5, due to high case numbers in other Australian states.

“March 3 will be a step forward for Western Australia, a safe step forward,” McGowan continued.

Travellers will have to take a RAT within 12 hours of arrival, and unvaccinated Australian returning from overseas will also have to quarantine for a week.

McGowan believes that the state will be 70 percent vaccinated by March 3, hence the decision to set a firm date of reopening.

