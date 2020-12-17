WATCH: Arlo Parks – ‘Caroline’

In a sneak peek from the rising UK star’s upcoming debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks’ Caroline is a soft, smooth expression of the ache that comes with everyday love.

“I was really inspired by the idea of people watching and empathy and I’ve been writing short stories since I was about 7 or 8 so it was incredible to be able to come back to that original first love in terms of writing,” Parks described in a statement about the video.

“I was super inspired by Brock Neil Roberts’ work and it was an honour to work with him on this video. We both really love the idea of creating these really human, visual portraits and we were inspired by photographers such as Nan Golding, Wolfgang Tilman and Ren Hang. I really am excited for you guys to watch this video. Thank you so much.”

Parks’ album is set to be released in January 2021, so keep an eye out on Transgressive Records for the artist’s first LP.

Watch the Caroline video below.