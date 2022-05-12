WATCH: A.R.T’s new music video for ‘Runner Up’

A.R.T released their debut single Runner Up after being the runner up in the reality TV show Popstars.

The Porirua trio A.R.T have released a gorgeously glam music video with a couple of cheeky nods to the 2000s culture that is sweeping the globe.

Runner Up is a classically pop track that sees the gals talking about love and jealously. Although the song follows a romantic narrative, it doesn’t go unnoticed that A.R.T wrote and released the single shortly after winning second place on a reality TV show.

Watch the music video for Runner Up below.