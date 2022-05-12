‘The Toxic Avenger’ reboot rated R for gore, nudity and Peter Dinklage

The upcoming Toxic Avenger reboot will be rated R for gore and nudity; suggesting the Peter Dinklage starring superhero film will remain true to the 1984 original.

The Toxic Avenger (1984) built its cult reputation on gory kills, naked girls, and crass humour. And thankfully, at least for fans of the original horror/comedy hybrid, the 2022 reboot isn’t prepared to abandon any of those features.

The 2022 scheduled iteration of The Toxic Avenger, written and directed by Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore) and starring Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, In Bruges), has received an R rating.

The original film centred around a scrawny protagonist who becomes exposed to a toxic substance that transforms him into a gross, yet powerful, monster. Then, in a wonderfully tongue-in-cheek adventure, becomes a hero by getting revenge on those who’d wronged him when he was vulnerable.

The 2022 version of The Toxic Avenger will reportedly be more of a reimagining than a remake; featuring a lead character named Winston instead of Melvin.

The upcoming film has assembled a pretty impressive cast to go along with its pulpy, gory roots too. Peter Dinklage stars as Winston, and receives support from Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, and Jacob Tremblay. Bacon is rumoured to play the villain (much to this reporter’s delight).

According to the plot synopsis of the new Toxic Avenger film, there may be some social commentary focusing on the healthcare system in the United States; Dinklage’s character has a terminal illness that his employer won’t help him receive treatment for.

With that in mind, expect plenty of metaphorically-minded splatter kills, obvious puns and, of course, naked women. Although, considering that the film appears to be updating some of the more dated parts of the original, maybe we can look forward to getting a glimpse of Dinklage’s goods too.

Progress comes in many guises, so let’s hope The Toxic Avenger reboot delivers.

The Toxic Avenger is scheduled to hit cinemas in 2022.