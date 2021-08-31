You can watch the entirety of Carl Sagan’s Cosmos: A Personal Voyage for free online

Never made the time to watch Carl Sagan’s groundbreaking doco series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage? The whole lot is available to stream online, so you’ve got no excuse!

If you’ve never sat yourself down and watched Carl Sagan’s 1980 series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, you’re missing out. It broke major ground when it was released, revitalising a worldwide interest in space and astronomy for the first time since the moon landing.

Many would know the name from a 2014 follow-up documentary series hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, yet the original is just as sublime. If you’re a fan of space and science, it’s simply a must-watch.

The series first hit TV screens back in 1980, at the time hailed for its forward-thinking use of special effects. It was received admirably, going on to be recognised as a significant moment for space-themed TV as a whole. Parts of the soundtrack were even composed by the almighty Vangelis (Blade Runner, Chariots of Fire), so you know you’re in for a wild ride.

And hot tip, the crowd who recommend Cosmos as primetime stoned viewing have the absolute right of it. Whatever your mindset, dive into the series for yourself below:

You can also watch the series on Twitch, if that’s your jam.