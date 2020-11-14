WATCH: Debbies – ‘Radio’

South Coast duo Debbies just dropped their infectious road trip anthem Radio, a tune for working out where the hell you’re going in the first place.

For the last year, the two young hooligans from Jervis Bay have been slow dripping us their blend of warm, fuzzy rock songs that have more hooks than a fishing rod. They’ve had break out success with tracks What Do I know and Comfort Zone, helping them take out Unearthed competition spots at some of Australia’s premiere festivals.

The clip, filmed by Teel Studios, takes you on a journey that reflects the feeling of being unsure. What the hell do I do with my life? How can I see things the way I could when I was young? Figure it out for yourself, hop in your car, and chuck this belter of a song on. You will not regret it.