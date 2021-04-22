WATCH: Eagle Eye Jones – ‘Alpine Meadows’

Northern Beaches darlings Eagle Eye Jones have returned with the delicious dreamscape that is Alpine Meadows. A triumphant tapestry of both curious nuance and stadium-facing battle cries, the defining new video is a balancing act of playfulness and grandeur.

Inspired by vocalist/guitarist Luke Saunders’ near-death experience whilst traipsing the mountains of Nepal, Alpine Meadows speaks of the human condition, of mortality, and of hope. Tri-part harmonies leave you awash with sound whilst bright inflections surprise and tantalise. Alpine Meadows announces with modern production a new era for the group, focused and full of fruition.

The clip itself features muse and model Mahalia Henderson as she wanders reflectively, and then recklessly, through the wild. Dry plains are swapped out for moonlit lakes, and a watery bed is replaced with forests, translating the diversity of Alpine Meadows to the screen.

Written and directed by longtime collaborator Kane Lehanneur and bassist Dylan Goodearl, every ounce of the Eagle Eye Jones vision is bound by kinship.

Recored in Studios 301, the first taste of new Eagle Eye Jones in 18 months is out on Spotify here. The single tour kicks off in Byron Bay this May 7th, with two show to follow.

Seminal things to come, but until then enjoy the visuals of Alpine Meadows below: