WATCH: Happy Mag and City of Sydney present Collaborating and Networking

Missed Happy Mag and City of Sydney’s free workshop on Collaborating and Networking? No dramas, you can watch the entire session online below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Building Your Creative Community: Workshop Schedule

May 20 – Collaborating and Networking – WATCH

May 27 – Building Your Own Events – RSVP

June 3 – What Your Community Can Do For You – RSVP

June 10 – Your Wider Community – RSVP

June 12 – Pyjama Jam: Live at Your Place – Coming soon!

All workshops will be broadcast live on Happy Mag’s Facebook from 5pm AEST, and Pyjama Jam will kick off from 6pm AEST.

Stay up to date by attending the Building Your Creative Community Facebook events here.