WATCH: Hayley Mary – ‘Would You Throw A Diamond?’

Hayley Mary has released her latest track Would You Throw A Diamond and it has us wishing live music was a thing again.

Hayley Mary is the rock goddess we all wish we were. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to scream and shout, jumping on your bed, hairbrush in hand as a microphone kind of vibe. Performing the tune on Triple J’s Like A Version this morning along with her own spin on Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club, it is the perfect Friday weekend vibe to get you in the mood.